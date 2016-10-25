Flu jab season highlighted by MPs at clinic

A Fylde coast MP attended Westminster Flu Day, a vaccine clinic held in the House of Commons, to encourage people to get this season’s flu vaccine in line with Government recommendations.

Parliamentarians who would not be eligible for a free seasonal flu vaccine on the NHS made a £10 donation to the Carers Trust.

People often get the flu in winter and it can lead to more serious illnesses and even death, so it is good to protect yourself

Some 51 per cent of at-risk people and 27 per cent of people over the age of 65 in Fylde were not vaccinatedagainst flu last year, even though the consequences of not having a vaccine can be serious.

Fylde MP Mark Menzies said: “The best way to help protect yourself against the flu is to get the flu vaccine. I would urge everyone who is entitled to a free flu vaccine to go and visit their GP or pharmacist.”

Nicola Blackwood MP, Public Health Minister added: “Make sure you get your flu jab this winter. People often get the flu in winter and it can lead to more serious illnesses and even death, so it is good to protect yourself”.

People in a risk group, such as pregnant women, people who are immunosuppressed and people with an underlying health condition such as liver disease and heart disease, are at significantly increased risk of dying as a result of flu.