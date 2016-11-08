Flares hurled on to pitch in Fleetwood tie

Fleetwood Town’s 0-0 draw at Southport in the first round of the FA Cup was marred by ugly incidents when two flares were thrown from the crowd towards the goal of visitors’ keeper Chris Neal.

Play was held up for several minutes as security men came on to the pitch to remove the flares thrown from the end where Southport fans were assembled.

The match was held up for several minutes after players complained that they could not see properly because of the smoke.

The tie ended in stalemate - if Fleetwood manage to beat Southport in the replay they will travel to Shrewsbury.

There was a crowd of 2,365 at the Merseyrail Community Stadium.

The reply is expected to take place at Highbury next Tuesday.