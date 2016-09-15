Flap your way to raffle prize at Butterfly ball

Tickets are selling well ahead of a charity ball to enhance dementia care, and now people are encouraged to get their raffle tickets early to be in with a chance of winning top prizes.

The Butterfly Ball will take place at The Hilton, Blackpool, on Friday October 21, and all proceeds will go to Blue Skies Hospitals Fund’s Peace of Mind dementia appeal, which aims to enhance the care given to patients with dementia across Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Billed for the night is top Blackpool band Touch the Pearl, as well as Local DJ from Revolution DJ Paul O Brian who will be the compere for the evening and the Blackpool NHS choir who will welcome guests. There will also be a photobooth and the grand raffle. And organiser Francesca Maria Chiappe Hall, a Dementia Champion for the Trust, has secured an array of raffle prizes including overnight hotel stays, shopping vouchers, hair and beauty vouchers, watches worth up to £100, an outdoor activity hamper worth more £100 and Notarianni’s ice cream vouchers.

To buy ball and raffle tickets, call Blue Skies Hospitals Fund on (01253) 957381.