Fire crews tackle workshop blaze

Power in a Blackpool street had to be cut off when a ‘significant’ blaze broke out in an industrial workshop.

Eight fire crews from Blackpool, Bispham, South Shore, St Annes, Lytham and Preston attended the scene at Cocker Street from 4.40pm yesterday after a member of the public reported that flames could be seen coming from the ground floor of a building near an alleyway.

Police closed off the area while firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus carried out a search of the ground-floor workshop and the domestic flat on the first floor amid fears that people may have been trapped inside, however no casualities were found and nobody was injured.

In order to safely extinguish the fire the electricity to the property needed to be isolated, which resulted in the power being cut off for the whole of Cocker Street. Residents affected by the powercut were supported by volunteers from the Salvation Army and the fire emergency service response vehicle who were on site to help with the incident.

By 10.15pm the fire was largely under control and the incident was reduced to just one fire engine, which remained at the scene overnight alongside Blackpool police.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.