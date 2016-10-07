Family shocked by mum’s death

A community in Fleetwood has been left saddened and shocked by the sudden and tragic death of a young mum.

Mum-of-five Jodie Whitaker, of Eden Avenue, was just 33 when she died in Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Tragically, Jodie had praised her children for saving her life after she collapsed at her home on Fleetwood’s West View estate on Saturday September 24, after suffering what is believed to be blood clots in her lungs.

Her quick-thinking son Cory, 10, had put her in the recovery position and daughter Kaci, 11 had immediately phoned for an ambulance.

Jodie, who called herself Jordie, praised them as heroes.

But tragically she died just hours later after suffering a suspected heart attack in hospital.

Her funeral service will be held at the Emmanuel at the Mount Church, on Seabank Road, Fleetwood, this Friday at 11am.

Friends are invited to pay their respects.

The service will be conducted by the Rev Rob Guinney, minister of Emmanuel Church West, a wing of Emmanuel church which is based on the West View estate.

He said: “It was a terrible shock when Jordie died and I know it has affected many people.

“Jordie joined the church 18 months ago when she was at a very low ebb and she ended up being baptised and became a very active member.

“She learned to play the guitar and had just started leading a church group.

“Her life had not always been easier but she had just started to turn things around when she died.”

His wife, Jane Guinney, said: “We got to know Jordie well and she became a close friend.

“When we want on group walks in the country or on bike rides, she was always fun.

If ever anything was going on she was always the first person ready to join in and get involved.

“We’ll miss her so much.”

Other friends have set up a fund-raising campaign to provide extra help for the family.

Jordie, a former pupil at Flakefkeet and Fleetwood High schools, leaves her five children - twins Renee and Camron (aged eight), son Cory, 10, daughter Kaci, 11 and oldest girl Nicky,14, and her father John.

Devastated John, of Chatsworth Avenue, the youngsters’ grandfather, will now look after the children.

John, 69, said: “She had turned her life around and was doing really well.

“I will be looking after the children now, it’s what she wanted.”

Also attending the funeral will be her brothers Christian, Renie and David, as well well as other member of the family from outside Fleetwood.

The family is still awaiting the results of a coroner’s report into the shock death.