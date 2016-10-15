Evacuation after flat fire

Faulty wiring was to blame for a flat fire in Fleetwood.

Three fire engines from Fleetwood and Bispham attended the blaze in the first floor flat on Balmoral Terrace.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus sets and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

The flat was empty, but two occupants on the ground floor were evacuated.

There were no injuries reported.

Firefighters, who received the emergency call shortly before 10pm last night, were at the scene for about one-and-a-half hours.