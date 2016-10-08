Eaterie brings 15 new jobs

The latest phase of the Mill Farm Sports Village development at Wesham has created 15 new jobs.

The opening of Milano’s Mediterranean restaurant takes the total number of hospitality staff at Mill Farm to 45.

It features indoor seating for 80, along with a further 40 outdoors under cover and a Giotto Cuppone pizza oven costing more then £12,000, which offers diners the chance to enjoy a revolving stone-based pizza cooked before their eyes.

The eaterie joins Bradley’s Bar, which opened in June, as a seven-day-a-week attraction at the Fleetwood Road site, which is centred around AFC Fylde’s new stadium.

The £18m development also includes indoor and outdoor sports facilities and an Aldi supermarket.

Milano’s manager Matthew Nicholson, formerly of Gilpin Lodge in the Lake District, said: “Milano’s is incredibly versatile, catering for everything from a light bite with friends or work colleagues, to a three-course dining experience. We feel the quality of the interior design is reminiscent of some of the best restaurants in London or Manchester.”