Donation will help fund mercy mission to Africa

Fleetwood Rotarians made a donation to a charity which offers vital medical aid in Africa in a unique way.

Mercy Ships provides the worlds largest charitable floating hospital, working predominantly off the West Coast of Africa.

The vessel Africa Mercy at sea.

The Rotary club heard all about its work when the charity’s North West representative, Duncan Hamlet, visited Fleetwood.

And the club gave its backing to the charity’s efforts by handing over a £200 donation.

Fleetwood Rotarian Dr Mike page said: “It was inspiring to hear about Mercy Ships’ work. Duncan’s talk was a real eye-opener and we were more than happy to give some support.”

The Rotarians heard how the ship provides a portable and stable environment to provide medical care to those in greatest need.

Up to 50 per cent of the African population are unable to access a doctor or go to hospital so the ship, called Africa Mercy, is a vital resource.

However, with 75 per cent of the world’s population living within 95 miles of a port city, it can reach people who live with little or no healthcare in some of the poorest parts of the world, not just Africa.

Founded by American Don Stevens in 1978 the ship is crewed entirely by volunteers; from the captain, crew, cleaners, cooks and support staff, and the vital medical and nursing and support teams.

Duncan said: “It contains an intensive care unit, a 78-bed ward and some six operating theatres, laboratory and radiological services.

“The ship is entirely reliant upon contributions, and all volunteers pay their own expenses, so any help we can get, including this donation in Fleetwood, is vital and gratefully received.”