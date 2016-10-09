Dog fouling, parks and beaches – what do you think?

Residents are being urged to share their views on life in Wyre.

Bosses at Wyre Council want to know what people think about everything from beaches, parks and playgrounds to dog fouling, rubbish and recycling, in its biennial survey Life In Wyre.

Wyre Civic Centre

The council says feedback from residents will directly influence council services and inform the authority about what it’s doing well and areas for improvement.

Councillor Vivien Taylor, health and community engagement portfolio holder, said: “In the last survey, dog fouling was considered the biggest problem in neighbourhoods.

“We have since increased dog patrols by 35 per cent, focusing on hot spot areas, and 90 per cent of dog mess is cleared up within three working days.

“Likewise, stress and lack of physical activity showed to be having the biggest impacts on residents’ health and wellbeing.

“Our leisure centres have since been redeveloped and it really is a chance to influence services and activities in your community.

“I want to encourage everyone living in Wyre to have their say.”

A sample of 3,500 residents across Wyre have been sent the survey in the post and anyone can complete it online at wyre.gov.uk/lifeinwyre.

Responses must be received by the Council by Sunday, November 13.