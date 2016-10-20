Dan Whiston’s magical show with Andrea Bocelli in Italy

Blackpool’s ice skating ace Dan Whiston has been wowing thousands of people in Italy in a show starring international opera star Andrea Bocelli.

Dan was the only British skater to perform in Intimissimi on Ice – a show telling the story of Romeo and Juliet through dance and opera. The former ITV Dancing on Ice three-time champion performed in front of almost 50,000 people in the three-night show at Verona.

Dan took the main ice dancing role as the magician after being selected by choreographer Kim Gavin – known for West End shows as well as being Creative Director for Take That.

Dan said: “I’ve worked with Kim for 15 years but this really was something incredibly special. Getting the opportunity to be in a show in such magical surroundings while Andrea Bocelli was singing is without a doubt the best and most exciting thing I have ever done in my career. It will live with me forever because each performance was such an emotional experience.”