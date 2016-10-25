Couple land £25,000 as village wins Lottery again

A second Knott End postcode has been drawn as a winner this year – landing a lucky couple £25,000.

Lancaster Road – postcode FY6 0AR – was drawn as a Street Prize winner on Saturday.

I’ve never won anything like this before. I’ve only been playing since the summer so this is sheer luck

New dad Robert Butler, 35, who works for British Gas, now plans to treat his wife Emma:

“This is a cracking win, “ he said. “I’ve never won anything like this before. I’ve only been playing since the summer so this is sheer luck.

“My wife Emma shed a few tears when we were given the cheque.

“We had a baby boy seven months ago and I promised to get Emma an eternity ring so now I’ll be able to buy her one.”

Robert isn’t the only lucky winner in the area. In June, four players from Knott End-on-Sea each won £25,000 with their postcode FY6 0DX.

