Commissioner’s new victim support role

A support service for victims of crimes is set to expand as Lancashire Police anticipate 60,000 more referrals in upcoming years.

The Lancashire Victim Service, set up by Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw in April 2015, will extend the support it offers to include domestic abuse and adult sexual abuse services.

The news comes in light of Mr Grunshaw’s plans to take over the lead role in commissioning services for medium to high-risk survivors of domestic abuse in the Lancashire County Council area, which is set to come under the LVA’s new contract, which will commence in April 2017.

The move aims to deliver a more efficient and effective service for people in Lancashire who have been affected by crime, as well as supporting jobs and apprenticeships in ensuring workers are paid the living wage, helping local businesses compete for contracts, and buying equipment from ethical, local providers.

Mr Grunshaw said: “Since taking over responsibility for commissioning victim services in Lancashire, I have expanded the range of support available by involving a wider range of partners to help deliver the service.

“I am proud of the work we have done to develop the range of support available and Lancashire Victim Services will continue to provide that help and advice to anyone who has been affected crime.

“This is an opportunity to build on that success and ensure the service can adapt and grow to help even more people over the next three years.

“I remain committed to ensuring Lancashire reaps the economic, social and environmental benefits of any contracts awarded by my officer so I expect bidders to show how they will deliver that.”

Victims of crime who wish to get in touch with the Lancashire Victim Services can call 0300 323 0085, or go online at lancashirevictimservices.org.