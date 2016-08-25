Cleveleys student climbs Kilimanjaro for charity

A student from Cleveleys is spending this week scaling the heights.

Jonathan Chard, 21, of Gorse Avenue, is climbing the highest mountain in Africa, Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. His ascent began on Sunday and he will be heading towards the summit at the end of this week.

I’m ready to go

Jonathan, a former pupil of Rossall School in Fleetwood, is hoping to raise money the Alzheimer’s Society.

Kilimanjaro is 5,895 metres (19,341 ft) above sea level and Jonathan said before he left the country: “I’m ready to go.

“I’m close to reaching my target of £5,000 and I feel ready for the challenge.

“It is going to be a tough trip but I have been training to get in shape.”

He was inspired by paternal gran, Margaret Chard, who has the illness, and by losing both his maternal gran, Brenda Waddington, and great aunt, Dorothy Waddington, to the condition.

Jonathan added: “It is a horrible illness and I just want to help combat it. It’s nice to be able to help.”

Alzheimer’s Society provides support for both sufferers and their carers and also carries out research into the illness.

To help Jonathan visit his JustGiving account at www.justgiving.com/JonnyChard or Text JJCK95 and £(amount) to 70070.