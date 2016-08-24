Civic Society in campaign to save Wyre Light

Fleetwood Civic Society is desperately trying to preserve what is left of ruined lighthouse Wyre Light - before it is too late.

The group, aimed at safeguarding Fleetwood’s distinctive heritage, has launched a campaign to help prevent the structure crumbling into the sea and being lost forever.

Wyre Light, Fleetwood

Firstly the society wants people to get in touch, via its Facebook page, with any historic information about the lighthouse and also with expressions of support for the campaign to save it. From there, the group will put in a detailed report and bid to a funding organisation to either restore it, or at the very least stop it deteriorating any further.

Wyre Light, designed by blind Belfast engineer, Alexander Mitchell, was the first screwpile lighthouse to be designed anywhere in the world when it was built nearly two miles off Fleetwood in 1840. It became one of three lighthouses serving the town, making Fleetwood unique.

But it was destroyed by fire in 1948. Since then its skeletal remains have become much loved in Fleetwood as a unique landmark - but each year it looks more likely to be lost. It originally stood on nine legs - now it is perched precariously on just three.

Margaret Daniels, Civic Society chairman, said: “It should be a national monument, being the world’s first screw pile lighthouse. We do know it is not owned by the Duchy of Lancaster as their records show a conveyance of the foreshore to Fleetwood Local Board in 1881.”

Contact Fleetwood Civic Society on Facebook to help.