Butterfly ball to fly high for vital funds

A Butterfly Ball is being held to raise money for dementia care through hospital charity Blue Skies Hospitals Fund.

The Butterfly Ball has been inspired by the Butterfly Scheme – a national initiative to identify patients living with dementia in a sensitive and discreet way – and will take place at The Hilton Hotel, Blackpool, on Friday, October 21.

It will feature a three-course dinner, live music and DJing from band Touch The Pearl, a photo booth and a prize raffle. The Blackpool NHS Choir will welcome guests and compere for the evening will be DJ Paul O Brian from Revolution.

The event has been organised by Francesca Maria Chiappe Hall, who is the Falls Lead and a dementia champion at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

She said: “I have been so inspired by the work of Barbara Hodkinson, who founded the National Butterfly Scheme, hence why we have called it the Butterfly Ball.

“All proceeds from the ball will be used to allow as many wards as possible throughout the Trust to offer complete dementia friendly environments.

“Over the last two years I have been involved in raising around £6,000 to support dementia care, and much of this money has been spent on the Care of the Elderly Wards at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

“This money has been used to buy dementia-friendly signage, clocks and colour coded toilet doors, bays and side rooms to aid orientation.

“All money raised during the Butterfly Ball will be put towards Blue Skies’ Peace of Mind Dementia appeal to help make our Trust sites especially friendly places to be for people living with dementia.”

Two local businesses have supported Francesca on her journey to enhancing dementia care – Notarianni Ice Cream Parlour in Blackpool and Kildavanan Seafoods in Fleetwood.

Both companies have donated £1,000 each.

Francesca has already amassed an array of raffle prizes for the event, but is keen to get more from local companies and organisations, as well as sponsorship to ensure all money raised on the night will go to Blue Skies, the charity for Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Francesca added: “I have always been passionate about the care of those with dementia, having previously worked on the Care of the Elderly Wards at the hospital.

“I am also a very proud Dementia and Butterfly Scheme Champion.

“My uncle had Alzheimer’s and my grandad has also recently been diagnosed with dementia.

“I am holding this ball in memory of my uncle, Eugenio Luigi Chiappe and my cousin’s Nonna Luigina Vettese, both of whom had dementia.”

For tickets, which cost £35 each or £300 for a table of 10, call Blue Skies Hospitals Fund on 02153 957381.

To donate money or raffle prizes for the ball, please email Francesca.hall@bfwhospitals.nhs.uk or francescamariachiappehall88@hotmail.co.uk