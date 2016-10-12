Boy, 5, airlifted to hospital with head injuries after gravestone falls on him

A five-year-old boy who was airlifted to hospital after a gravestone fell on top of him is expected home in days.

Paramedics were called to St Peter’s Church in Inskip at 3.15pm on Saturday, October 1 after a 999 caller said a gravestone had fallen on top of the boy, identified only as Iain.

An NWAS spokesman said: “A five-year-old boy suffered a major trauma to the head after an incident with a gravestone. He was flown to Alder Hey hospital.”

Kate Leyland, headteacher of the boy’s school, Inskip St Peter’s CE Primary, said: “This is a very upsetting accident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Iain’s family and friends at this time. We are in contact with Iain’s family and have offered them any support that they need.”

He was injured at a festival celebrating 200 Years of Education in Inskip when an incident with a gravestone saw him suffer a severe head injury.

A spokesman for Blackburn Diocese said: “The Diocese is saddened to hear about the accident which occurred at St Peter’s Church in Inskip and currently all our prayers are with the boy and his family at this difficult time.

“We understand he is progressing in recovery. The whole incident will, of course, be investigated fully.”

An organiser for the festival said “it was a very sad incident” and said: “We hope Iain goes on to make a full recovery.”