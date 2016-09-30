‘Boasting’ sex offender jailed – to keep him safe

A high-risk child sex offender has been sent back to prison for his own safety amid fears he will become a target for vigilantes.

Antony Goad, 50, was jailed by magistrates after he admitted failing to live at an approved address.

This is for the safety of this man and the safety of others. “He is a high risk offender and the probation service has been through a number of crises with him because he discusses his offending Probation officer Peter Moran

A court heard police and probation officers found it difficult to monitor Goad because he would make sick boasts about his sex crimes.

He was living at a flat overlooking the Golden Mile, where six young children were also residents.

Goad went to police to say he was thinking about targeting a girl.

He was removed from the flat and police found him a room in a bed and breakfast from which he disappeared during the night.

Magistrates issued a warrant for his arrest and yesterday jailed him for 14 days.

Probation officer Peter Moran asked for Goad to be held in custody. He said: “This is for the safety of this man and the safety of others.

“He is a high risk offender and the probation service has been through a number of crises with him because he discusses his offending.”

Goad was previously run out of Morecambe by vigilantes who published posters bearing his picture after he committed sex offences against young girls.

He was placed on a lifetime Sexual Offenders’ Prevention order and moved to Blackpool where he breached his SOPO and was jailed for 10 months.

Defending him Steven Duffy said:”No offence took place and he did voluntarily go to police to tell them what he was thinking of doing.”