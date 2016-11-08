Bin fire was arson attack

Bins at the back of a Fleetwood shop were deliberately set alight.

Two fire crews from Fleetwood arrived at Mount Street at around 4.38am after receiving reports of the incident.

The contents of bins had been deliberately set on fire had begun to burn the back door of a shop leading onto a back alley.

Firefighters used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire. There were no casualties.

