Big re-opening for flooded hall

A hall which was flooded in the rains of Storm Desmond is set to hold a re-opening event.

Kirkland and Catterall Memorial Hall near Garstang was ruined in the floods of December 2015 but is set to reopen its doors to the public next month.

The event will take place on Guy Fawkes Night on Saturday, November 5 with tea, coffee and cakes being served.

It will run from 2pm until 4pm and anyone who would like to attend can do so.

The hall was originally built as a war memorial following the First World War.

It receives no government funding, and unlike most village halls which have some council input, it is run solely by voluntary trustees for the benefit of the community.

Trustees started a programme of refurbishment to mark the centenary of The First World War in 2015.

Fortunately the only work which had been completed before the flooding was a new ceiling, which was not affected by the flood.

It is hoped the hall will continue to serve the community for the next 100 years. The hall is now ready to be rented by interested parties and for more details on prices and availability you can call 01995 603625.