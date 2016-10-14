Big port event to celebrate volunteering in Wyre area

A big event celebrating the efforts of volunteers is being staged in Fleetwood later this month.

The event, at Fleetwood High School, is being staged by the UR Potential, a non-profit company involved in community development across the Fylde coast.

Nina Beavers is involved in UR Potential's volunteer celebration in Fleetwood.

The Fleetwood event, one of three across the Fylde area, involves volunteers not just from the town itself, but from the Wyre area.

Nina Beavers, of UR Potential, said: “We want to celebrate all that is good in our communities with a particular focus on volunteers in the community.

“We believe that volunteering plays a big part in our society and want to celebrate the hard work that

Volunteers do. There are lots of inspirational stories out there.”

Local organisations with volunteers have been invited to the event, which will give them a chance to provide information about their services.

The event takes place at the school, on Broadway, on Wednesday October 26 at 5pm to 7.30pm. The big day will include a range of entertainment and refreshments. Other volunteer celebrations are being held at Blackpool Sports Centre and AKS Independent School in Lytham.

For more information contact Louise Harrison at (01253) 344398. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to register via http://thebigwyrecelebration.eventbrite.co.uk