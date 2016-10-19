Bathtub fund-raiser is set to return next year

Plans are already being made to stage another 999 Bathtub Challenge in Fleetwood next year.

The first event, chiefly organised by Fleetwood Rotary Club, was staged at the Fleetwood’s boating lake on The Esplanade in August and proved a hit with participants and the public alike.

It saw teams from the emergency services competing against each other by racing specially adapted bath tubs on the lake.

There were various competitions on the day.

The fun event also raised cash for the charities supported by the participants - Fleetwood Lifeboat, the Police, the Fire and Rescue Service, the Coastguards and Wyre Council.

Now £100 has been presented by each of the teams to their respective charities - Fleetwood Police (Brian House), Lancashire Ambulance (MIND - the Blue Light project), Fire and Rescue Service (firefighters charity for injured firemen), Fleetwood Lifeboat (recipients the RNLI fund), Wyre Council ( SSAFA - Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association),

Rotartian Mick Grey, co-coordinator of the bathtub event said the Rotarians were planning the follow-up.