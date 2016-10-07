Adoption event to find homes for children

Wyre and Fylde folk are being asked to consider adoption to grow their families..

An event will be held at Lancashire County Council’s County Hall, to help people find out about the process involved, on Wednesday, October 19.

The event will be held at County Hall, on Fishergate in Preston, from 6pm to 7.30pm.

There’s no need to book – those interested can just turn up, but early arrival is recommended. People attending the information evening are asked to stay for the whole session.

County Coun Matthew Tomlinson, cabinet member for children, young people and schools, said: “We’re looking for people from all backgrounds to offer a permanent home and family to children.”

To adopt, you must be over 21. See www.lancashire.gov.uk/adoption or call 0800 195 1183.