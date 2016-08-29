£6,500 gift for hospice musical garden equipment

Brian House Children’s Hospice is getting a new range of musical garden equipment thanks to the generosity of The Toy Trust.

Representatives from Halsall Toys Europe (HTI), based in Fleetwood, went to the Bispham hospice to hand over a cheque for £6,500.

HTI Executive Director, Colin Houlihan said: “HTI is honoured to be a member of the Toy Trust – the British Toy & Hobby Association’s charity which raises money, predominantly from the UK toy industry, in order to help disadvantaged and disabled children within the UK and abroad.

“Brian House is a fantastic local charity that does an incredible job in providing care for children, young people and their families from the Fylde coast.”

Linzi Young, head of fundraising at Trinity Hospice and Brian House said: “This is such a generous gift and will add a lot of interest and excitement to our gardens. The children will love the new equipment.”