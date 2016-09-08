£1m bridge is set to swing into operation

Plans to begin operating a £1m pedestrian swing bridge in Fleetwood are now close to fruition - after a delay of almost two months.

The 27 metre-long bridge was transported by lorry from Barnsley to Redrow’s Harbour Village development in Fleetwood back in June with a view to being operational by July.

Although the bridge will link residents on the Harbour Village estate to Freeport village and the rest of the town, it is not exclusively for the use of the residents and represents key infrastructure improvement for the whole of that area.

The bridge will be overseen and operated by Associated British Ports, land owner of the nearby docks and harbour. Redrow, which funded the bridge as part of the planning conditions of the estate being built, says it is hoped the swing bridge can be up and running soon.

A spokesperson for Redrow Homes (Lancashire) said: “Redrow expects the legal transfer of the bridge to Associated British Ports (ABP) to be completed shortly.

“Although the original proposed opening date was July, testing the steelwork and making any necessary adjustments has taken a little longer than expected in ensuring that safe access can be provided for pedestrians and cyclists wishing to use the bridge.”

The bridge was constructed by Qualter Hall & Company Ltd from Barnsley, a specialist engineering company with more than 150 years of experience. The swing bridge at Harbour Village will cross the Wyre Marina at the Fleetwood Harbour Entrance Channel on the River Wyre, and will provide pedestrian and cycle linkage from Fleetwood town centre via Dock Street, Queen’s Terrace and Station Road through the open space and cycle footpaths within the Harbour Village development and through to Fleetwood Marsh Nature Reserve, Jameson Road and the Wyre Estuary Coastal Path.

It will be open to pedestrians other than approximately two hours either side of high tides, when it will swing to allow vessel access to the marina