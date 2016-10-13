£180k upgrade at Mount set to create new jobs

A prominent seafront pub in Fleetwood is set for a full £180,000 refurb with the likelihood of up to 15 new jobs created.

The Mount Hotel pub, on The Esplanade, closed on Monday and is due to re-open on Thursday October 27.

Debi (correct) and Kieran Clerkin the Managers of The Mount Hotel, Fleetwood

While the pub is shut it will undergo major transformation work which will include rearrangement of the bar area and an internal wall being removed.

The late Victorian pub is owned by national chain Greene King and is leased from them by West Coast Inns Ltd.

Eddie Roscoe, a director of West Coast, acknowledged that The Mount retained a great affection from Fleetwood people but said it had been need of an upgrade for some time.

He said: “This will be a complete transformation, the first time the pub has had a major upgrade for 20 years.

“Our aim is to bring The Mount into the 21st century instead of leaving it in the 20th century. We are expecting an up-turn in trade, part of which will be down to a bigger emphasis on meals.

“And that is why we are looking to recruit extra staff, many of which will be in the catering side.”

The pub, which dates from the Victorian era, used to be a hotel until the 1960s and its upper stories are divided into flats.

Before Greene King it was owned by the Spirit pub chain, and a number of managers have come and gone. For the last two years it has been managed by Fleetwood man Kieran Clerkin and wife Debbie.