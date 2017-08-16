Lions help town centre look blooming nice

Fleetwood is looking blooming lovely at the moment thanks to a colourful floral spruce-up in the town centre.

The three-tier planters, packed with vivid floral displays, have been made possible thanks to Fleetwood and Cleveleys Lions.

For the second year running they have made a contribution of more than £200 to the working group which Fleetwood Town Council has set up to work on the town’s North West in Bloom entry.

This generous donation has paid for three planters - two at Ash Street and another one by the knott End to Fleetwood ferry terminus.

And because this year is the centenary of the Lions, the town council has ensured that the flowers this time are in the Lions colours of gold and blue.

Once again they were planted just in time for the North West in Bloom judges to see them and it is hoped that the town of Fleetwood may even exceed the impressive silver award gained in the competition for the past two years.

Stuart Gratrix, of Fleetwood and Cleveleys Lions, said: “It is good of the council to include our colours in this centenary year.

“Members of our club have been taking it in turns to water the flowers and the when the judges met us, they were kind enough to praise our efforts.”

Dawn Spooner, Fleetwood Town Council’s community development officer, said: “The Lions are a community group who do their bit for the town and we are grateful for their help and more than happy to show of their colours for their special year.”