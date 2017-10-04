Linda braves the shave –and it’s all for a good cause

Linda Kellett had a close shave in Fleetwood - but it was all for a good cause.

The 62-year-old mum of three and grandmother, who lives in Larkholme, decided to get her blond locks shaved off to help the fight against killer disease cancer.

Linda Kellett has her head shaved by Will Mossy at Dave Gotto's for Brave the Shave

Linda asked friends and family to sponsor her so she could raise funds for the Macmillan Brave the Shave appeal, which raises funds for the caring Macmillan nurses who tend cancer patients.

The head shave session was carried out by barber Will Mossy at the Dave Gotto barber shop on Lord Street.

Linda said: “Cancer affects so many people.

“My best friend Kathryn White lost both her parents to cancer.

“Then a lovely Fleetwood nurse called Andrea Williams, who used to look after me when my legs were bad, died from cervical cancer.

“It is a horrible illness and I thought I would do this Brave the Shave just to do my bit.”

Yorkshire-born Linda is not yet sure how much she has raised, but hopes to have a final sum worked out next week.

She added: “I wasn’t bothered about getting all my hair taken off, I was just glad to do something worthwhile.”