Light night set to bring festive joy for Blackpool

Santa Claus is coming to town, despite previous fears that Christmas had been cancelled for Blackpool.

A date for the resort’s Christmas lights switch-on has now been set, with Radio Wave presenting a roadshow in partnership with Blackpool Business Improvement District, Blackpool Council and Houndshill Shopping Centre.

Debbs Lancelott, of Houndshill

The event will take place at the heart of the town centre’s shopping area, at the junction of Bank Hey Street and Victoria Street on Saturday, December 2, from 2pm.

It was reported in an unverified article online that a switch-on event planned for November 25 had been cancelled.

However, The Gazette reported at the time that plans were still being made for a celebration to mark the start of the festive season.

Although any possible celebrity appearances at the event are yet to be confirmed, Blackpool BID and Houndshill have managed to secure a visit from the top man of the moment himself.

Debbs Lancelott, of Houndshill, said: “We are delighted to be working with the BID for this year’s festive switch on event.

“There will be a special appearance of Santa and his elves during the afternoon and we there will be giveaways and goodies for all the family.”

In addition to late night shopping at the centre on Thursdays, December 7, 14 and 21, parking will be free after 5pm on those days.

The Christmas lights this year – including three large illuminated Christmas trees – are being provided by Blackpool Council’s Illuminations’ department.

