A search and rescue operation was carried out after police received reports of a "despondent" man near South Pier, says the Coastguard.

RNLI Lifeboats were launched from Blackpool to search for the man after he had suggested he was going to enter the water at around 3.45am on August 24.

Coast guard rescue teams were also called in to help with the search.

A spokesman for the police said: "We were called to a concern for safety incident following reports that a man had suggested he was going to run into the water.

"The person who reported the concerns then lost sight of the man and the coastguard was contacted.

"The man was later found in the Promenade area safe and well."

Nobody was injured during the incident.