Lifeboat launched to elderly man in sea near Central Pier

A lifeboat was launched to reports of an elderly man in the sea at Central Pier this morning.

Emergency services launched a rescue bid after an elderly man was reported to be in the water at around 9am.

A lifeboat from RNLI Blackpool and Lytham Coastguard rescue teams were scrambled to assist with the rescue.

A police spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a person in the water. Ambulance services and the coast guard were also called.

"A lifeboat was launched. The man was retrieved from the water."

Ambulance services confirmed that they remain at the scene and attended reports of an elderly man "falling ill".

The condition of the man is currently unknown.

