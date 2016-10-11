Lifeboat launched after 999 call in Blackpool

The Blackpool lifeboat was launched after reports that someone was in difficulty in the sea near North Pier.

But a member of the public managed to help the person out of the water before the crew arrived on the scene.

The emergency happened at just after 6pm tonight (Tuesday).

A Coastguard spokesman said: “We had a report of someone in the water, but the person was removed by a member of the public before the lifeboat got there.

“The person was handed over to the care of the ambulance service, although they weren’t injured.”