Lifeboat launched after 999 call in Blackpool

editorial image
0
Have your say

The Blackpool lifeboat was launched after reports that someone was in difficulty in the sea near North Pier.

But a member of the public managed to help the person out of the water before the crew arrived on the scene.

The emergency happened at just after 6pm tonight (Tuesday).

A Coastguard spokesman said: “We had a report of someone in the water, but the person was removed by a member of the public before the lifeboat got there.

“The person was handed over to the care of the ambulance service, although they weren’t injured.”

Back to the top of the page