Let’s raise the roof one more time

Come on Cod Army!

Fleetwood Town have another chance for glory this week after their gallant attempt at automatic promotion to the hallowed Championship fell just short.

The club’s loyal fans turned out in force on Sunday to see their team draw 0-0 with Port Vale in the last league match of the season.

Highbury was packed with an attendance of 4,733 football supporters of all ages for that game, and although the mighty Cod Army could not over-take Bolton and finish second, there is still plenty of excitement ahead.

Fleetwood finished an impressive fourth in the table, meaning they are now in the League One play-offs against Bradford City.

The first leg is held at Bradford’s Valley Parade ground tomorrow night at 7.45pm.

And the nerve-wracking decider will be back at Highbury at 6.30pm on Sunday.

The winners, over the two games, will then go on a glorious trip to Wembley for a showdown with either Scunthope United or Millwall on Saturday May 20.

The prize, of course, is promotion to the Championship - English football’s second tier, where Fleetwood could be rubbing shoulders with giants such as Aston Villa, Leeds United, Sunderland and many other big, famous clubs.

It is a scenario that Fleetwood’s fans are relishing.

After Sunday’s game, Cod Army fan Rob Hughes, 32, of Bramley Avenue, Fleetwood said: “Getting into the play-off is more than an achievement, it is just incredible. Bring on the play-offs!” See also p32.