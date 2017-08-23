Leo doesn’t miss a second at Southport flower fest

Fleetwood man Leo Audley’s green-fingered skills were put to good use when he entered the annual Southport Flower Show, the biggest independent flower show in the UK.

Leo, 78, who lives in Larkholme, decided to take a handful of his home grown produce to the event, staged at the town’s Victoria Park at the weekend.

He attended the event with his partner Pat Brelsford, and between them the pair gained an impressive six second places and two thirds.

Leo’s best success was with his Euphorbia succulent in the amateur gardener’s marquee.

The theme for the show this year, which was first held over 90 years ago, was Curious Garden.

Leo, a former Fleetwood Weekly News photographer, has enjoyed growing plants for many years and said: “We may not have won but we were pleased to do as well as we did, it’s a great event.”

The show attracts huge numbers of entries each year.

It attracts many celebrities from all over the world, from television and film, to music and sport.

As well as flowers, the show includes other attractions such as cookery demonstrations, gala dinners, music and horse riding displays.