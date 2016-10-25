Learn to save money at Big Energy Saving Week in Fleetwood

Householders can learn how to save energy and money or even get help in paying the bills at a series of free local events hosted by Citizens Advice as part of Big Energy Saving Week.

The organisation will have experts on hand for a day at its Fleetwood centre to advise people on things like choosing and switching energy providers and making their homes more energy efficient, but also on what benefits and support or special discounts they may be entitled to.

Diane Gradwell, chief executive of Citizens Advice Lancashire West, said: “Checking your energy tariff and switching to a cheaper deal is one of the quickest and easiest ways for people to cut their bills.

“Big Energy Saving Week is a great opportunity to get expert advice on how you can make savings before winter starts, from changing energy supplier to insulating your home.

“We would urge everyone to come down to one of the events or contact our service for advice so they can start making savings.”

The event is part of Big Energy Saving Week which starts on Monday, a national campaign run by Citizens Advice, Energy Saving Trust and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

The event will be held at Citizen’s Advice, Poulton Road, Fleetwood, on November 1 from 10am to 3pm.

Anyone who can’t make the events can still follow Big Energy Saving Week’s three-step rule of ‘check, switch, save’ by using Citizens Advice’s online price comparison tool to work out if they can find a cheaper energy deal elsewhere, or contact any Citizens Advice office any time.

The price comparison tool can be found at www.citizensadvice.org.uk