Lancashire recommends... sandwich shops

Online readers have voted. Here is a list of the top five sandwich shops.

Rosie Posies, Chorley

Sue Brown loved sandwiches so much she converted her former home in Farrington Street, in Chorley, into a shop - Rosie Posies.

The family theme is prevalent, as it was named after her late mother Rosie Bolton, who died at the age of 96, and her daughter, Lucy Harper, helps to run the business.

The sandwich bar, which opened last year, also sells breakfasts and has a selection of cakes and other treats.

All meals are cooked from scratch using traditional recipes and where possible utilising locally available products.

Alfie's Butty Shop, Burnley

Alfie’s Butty Shop, in Bull Street, topped our online reader poll. Run by Paul Johnson, the shop sells hot and cold sandwiches, paninis, jacket potatoes, homemade soups, salad boxes, cakes, pies and burgers. It also serves an all-day breakfast.

Telephone orders are welcome.

Pennington's Bakery and Sandwiches, Bamber Bridge and Walton-le-Dale

Pennington’s Bakery and Sandwiches has two locations: Station Road, Bamber Bridge, and in Chorley Road, Walton-le-Dale. All food is made fresh on the day, using ingredients from local producers. The business also provides catering services for special occasions.

Tuck In at Varley's, Burnley

Tuck In at Varley’s, in Burnley Road, Burnley, offers a choice of hot and cold sandwiches, salad boxes, jacket potatoes and hot breakfast items.

There is also a daily specials menu, with items such as fish cakes and chicken burgers.

Customers can also choose from a variety of home-made cakes and treats.

It also provides outside catering, offering hot and cold buffets, pie and peas.

Nosh Sandwich Shop, Blackpool

Nosh Sandwich Shop, in Devonshire Square, Whitegate Drive, proved popular with readers.

It sells a variety of hot and cold sandwiches, breakfasts and cakes.

There are plenty of choices for dining, as customers can eat in the cafe, or get food delivered to their home or office.

To view the online vote click here http://www.lep.co.uk/news/where-are-the-best-sandwich-shops-1-8223077

NEXT WEEK: Lancashire recommends... gift shops. Any suggestions? Email natalie.walker1@jpress.co.uk