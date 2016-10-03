Lancashire recommends... great butchers

Following an online vote, readers picked these as the six best butchers

Adrian Livesey’s Butchers, Preston

Adrian Livesey’s Butchers, in Preston Market has proved to be very popular.

As well as selling traditional cuts of beef, lamb and pork, Adrian Livesey can quite often stock some more unusual delicacies such as beef feet, pigs’ tails and pickled tongues on his stall.

This gained the family-run butchers notoriety as it appeared on BBC’s One Show six years ago.

Mr Livesey also prides himself on his locally sourced high quality meats at affordable prices.

Honeywell's, Woodplumpton

Honeywell’s Farm Shop, located at Eaves Lane, Woodplumpton, supports the local farming community, buying its produce from the Brockholes Arms Auction Mart, which is a farmers co-operative.

Run by the Gornall family, the farm shop sells a selection of cooked meats, salami, fresh pies and pastries and local and continental cheeses from the delicatessen.

The Gornalls, in partnership with the Topping family, also has Honeywell’s Butchery and Delicatessen within the Barton Grange Garden Centre.

Andy Meatman, Blackpool

Andy Meatman, in Arkwright Court Business Park, sells local and fresh meat and even offers a delivery service.

It is run by Andy Roberts, who has been in the food industry for more than thirty years and has a wealth of experience and knowledge of meat and poultry.

Anderton's Butchers, Longridge

Anderton’s Butchers, in Derby Road, Longridge, was opened by Brendan Anderton in the 1970s and his meats have proved so popular, he opened a second site in King Street, Clitheroe, in 2012, which has a deli, cook to order breakfast, dinner menu and a buffet service. The business employs more than 43 staff across both shops and cutting plant with over 40 years experience serving the Ribble Valley.

Marton Meats, Blackpool

Marton Meats, located in Clifton Trade Park, Brinwell Road, Blackpool, supplies fresh pre-packed meat at affordable prices.

It also has an extensive range of award winning sauces to complement the meat. Gluten free sauces are also available.

Marton Meats also offers free refrigerated delivery as far afield as Preston, Blackburn, Bolton and Manchester

The butchers firm is run by husband and wife Tony and Nicola Marton, who have been in the industry for more than 13 years.

Huntley's Country Stores, Samlesbury

Huntley's, in Whalley Road, has a traditional butchers that will guide customers through the vast array of locally sourced meats available. It also has a bakery and delicatessen which produces home baked and locally sourced breads, cheeses, preserves, cakes, pastries and other treats.

