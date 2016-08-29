Lancashire recommends... coffee shops

Here is a list of highly rated coffee shops in the county.

Dahlia's Kitchen, Blackpool

Dahlia’s Kitchen, in Cropper Road, is a coffee shop, ice cream parlour, licenced restaurant and farm shop all rolled into one.

It has a big range of home made cakes, snacks and local produce. It also provides outside catering for weddings, birthdays and corporate events.

Dahlia’s is renowned for its themed entertainment evenings, where diners can enjoy a three-course meal.

There is outdoor seating and a small play area for the children.

Open seven days a week.

Woodchats Coffee Shop, Chorley

Located in Clifford Street, Woodchats Coffee Shop is a popular haunt, with a large selection of home made cakes, soups, sandwiches and snacks.

It also sells unique home made gifts and provides outside catering for parties and events.

Exchange Coffee Company, Clitheroe and Blackburn

Exchange Coffee Company is a coffee roaster and tea merchant, with branches in Clitheroe and Blackburn, in Lancashire, as well as Skipton and Todmorden in Yorkshire.

It has a wholesale roasting warehouse in Blackburn, supplying coffees, teas and all associated products across the country.

The coffee shops also have a daily specials menu, serving hot and cold food. Other drinks on offer include milkshakes and juices.

The company also sells homewares and quirky gifts.

The View, Morecambe

The View, in Marine Road Central, is a cafe with a musical twist. It has a cult following for music enthusiasts, as diners can enjoy a cup of coffee and snacks, whilst browsing through its eclectic range of vintage records, CDs and vinyls.

It also stocks a variety of memorabilia, including clothes, retro gifts and souvenirs.

Not forgetting its status as a cafe and coffee shop, it also has a changing daily specials menu, as well as hot drinks and soft beverages.

How The Other Half Live, Preston

Moved from its original location in Blackpool Road to Winckley Street, Preston, How the Other Half Live is a small coffee shop with a boutique gift store.

The shop has a small selection of coffee and cakes on offer whilst customers browse around the shop.