Lancashire recommends.... Caravan parks

Readers have voted. Here are the best caravan parks in the county

Partington’s Holiday Parks - Newton Hall and Windy Harbour

Newton Hall

Newton Hall and Windy Harbour, owned by family business Partington’s Holiday Parks, topped our online poll, taking first and second place.

Newton Hall, in Staining Road, Blackpool, has a large range of holiday accommodation and entertainment for all ages, with children’s clubs, as well as a championship flat green indoor bowling centre and hair and beauty salon. Windy Harbour, in Poulton-le-Fylde, was a finalist in the Visit Lancashire Self Catering Property of the year Award 2016 and represented Lancashire in the National Visit England Holiday Park of the Year Award. It has holiday accommodation, as well as touring pitches. Both sites have a fishing lake/pond, amusement arcade, children’s play area and a heated indoor swimming pool and jacuzzi.

Partington’s also runs Broadwater in Fleetwood.

Haven - Cala Gran and Marton Mere

Haven has two popular holiday parks in the Fylde Coast. Cala Gran is located in Fleetwood, whilst there is another one in Marton Mere. Both include daytime and evening entertainment, an indoor swimming pool, plus activities such as adventure family golf, a climbing wall, archery and fencing. They both have a choice of caravans and deluxe caravans to stay in, with Marton Mere having a campsite for touring caravans.

Pipers Height, Blackpool

Pipers Height is a family owned and run caravan park in Peel Road, three miles away from Blackpool, Lytham and St Anne’s. It has a touring caravan park, with 82 super pitches, an under-floor heated amenities block, laundrette, and shop. The Pied Piper Clubhouse is also on site serving food and drinks.

Holgates, Silverdale

Holgates Caravan Park, in Silverdale, has parks for caravans, motorhomes and tents as well as holiday homes, all overlooking the Morecambe bay. The site also has a selection of holiday cottages. It has a pool, sauna, games room, adventure playgrounds, a shop and restaurant.

Sunset Park, Hambleton

Sunset Park, in Hambleton, began as a simple caravan park in the 1980s and has expanded into a holiday complex with a restaurant and evening entertainment in The Puddled Duck. There is even an X Box room and soft play area for children, as well as a pool table and darts board for adults in the bar area.

It has several holiday homes and luxury lodges, complete with a fishing lake.

