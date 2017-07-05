Lancashire PC in running for award for vital service

A police officer has been shortlisted for a national award in recognition of his service to the public.

PC Ian Ashton, community cohesion and hate crime officer for Lancashire police, is one of eight people across the country in the running for a National Diversity Award.

Ian is in with a chance of winning the Positive Role Model Award for LGBT as a result of his contribution to the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

The National Diversity Awards is the largest diversity awards in the UK.

They aim to celebrate positive role models in a number of different categories, including disability, gender, age, and race, religion and faith.

Diverse companies and community organisations are also celebrated at the event.

The winners of the competition will be announced on September 8 at the Anglican Cathedral in Liverpool.

People who wish to attend the ceremony can purchase tickets on the awards’ website at www.nationaldiversityawards.co.uk/tickets, or call 0845 077 9300.