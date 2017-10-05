Kitchen fire sparks emergency call-out in Bispham

A kitchen fire filled a house with smoke after it broke out in Bispham, say fire services.

Crews from Bispham and Blackpool were alerted to the emergency via a 999 call on Melville Road at around 8pm on Wednesday, October 4.

Firefighters wearing breathing equipment put out the fire using a hosereel jet.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "The fire started in the kitchen of the property. Crews used a hosereel to put out the fire.

"A portable fan was used to extract the smoke."

Nobody is believed to have been seriously injured in the incident.