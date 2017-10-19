Join last gig of year for Midnite Johnny Band

Fleetwood RnB Club’s October promotion at Dead’uns on Friday features the ever popular Midnite Johnny Band who are returning to the Royal Oak for their third and final gig of the year.

Fleetwood RnB Club’s October promotion at Dead’uns on Friday features the ever popular Midnite Johnny Band who are returning to the Royal Oak for their third and final gig of the year.

The band made their debut in the town in 2012.

Fronted by New York born John Morana on lead guitar and vocals with Tim Frankson drums, Ian Cross on keyboards and Norm Helm on bass, the band performs mainly covers of 70s blues, rock classics.

The repertoire also includes an excellent version of the old Cream number ‘Politician’ with one or two originals drawn from their three CDs, the most recent of which ‘So Complicated’ was recorded in 2015.

During his childhood John’s family moved from New York to Florida where they owned and ran the Blue Midnite Blues Bar in Fort Lauderdale.

At the bar a teenage John served his guitar and vocal apprenticeship in the bar’s house band.

Now based in North West England for most of the year, having married a Bolton girl, John Still returns to the states every year to tour and perform in Florida in the late sprint.

Promoter Dave Mann said: “We’re hoping for another gig in the same class as last April’s event.”

Admission to the gig starts around 9.30pm.