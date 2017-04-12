It’s all hair today and gone tomorrow for church pair

Two members of a Fleetwood parish have proved a cut above with a hair-raising moneyspinner.

Mike Rayner and Marillyn Prince both had their heads shaved and raised £1,400 for the building project at St David’s Church.

Marillyn Prince is about to have her head shaved for the St David's Church Centre project.

The current St David’s Church building, on the corner of Fleetwood Road and Larkholme Lane, is to be demolished to make way for housing. And the sale of that land is helping to fund the creation of the new St David’s Church Centre in the neighbouring church hall on Larkholme Lane, which is being extended and revamped at a cost of £200,000.

Although the land sale has raised most of the money needed, it has not generated quite enough cash to fund the new work, so a series of fund-raisers are still needed.

Mike, 72, a church warden at St David’s, also had his beard shaved and said: “I wasn’t too nervous because my hair was a bit thin anyway, but Marillyn was really brave.”

And Marillyn, 76, admitted: “I was a bit apprehensive but it’s all for a good cause.”

Mike Rayner has his head shaved for the St David's Church Centre project.

The shave was performed by Sun Spot hairdresser Amanda Denney at St Peter’s Church, part of the same parish as St David’s.