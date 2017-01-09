Hunt on for Butterfly Man’s lost art work

A Blackpool artist, who draws on the pain of a troubled childhood, is currently exhibiting his work at the Solaris Centre.

Robert Haworth, 42, of Devonshire Square says he started drawing and painting at the age of five as he was moved around children’s homes across Lancashire.

Example of Robert Haworths artwork

Robert described growing up in the likes of Fylde Farm and Wilkinson House in Blackburn as “a nightmare” but one he’s managed to pull himself out of due to his art.

He describes his fine art style as expressionist and said: “Being able to paint is a great way to express myself.

“I draw from real life events and every day experience that absorbs into me from my visions and emotions and different moods.

“I draw them in my art, which are full of radical and explosive feelings that are colourful and true.”

Robert calls himself ‘The Butterfly Man’, which stems from an early childhood memory. “The last time I saw my mother, Sylvia, I gave her a pink butterfly painting and I never saw her again,” he remembered.

“The picture I gave my mother ended up being on a restaurant wall for 14 years in Manchester.”

Over the years, Robert has searched far and wide to find his art, which he says was taken from him after suffering a break down at Fylde Farm.

So far he says he’s found 22 of his works, often selling in second hand shops for “pittance.”

Robert doesn’t make any profit from his art but he claims to have had his work showcased in 147 art galleries including The Lowry and Brick Lane in London.

He also says that the likes of Jeremy Kyle, Richard E. Grant and Charles Bronson own some of his pieces.

“Some people think I am strange and that’s because they don’t understand me,” he added.

“But others say I am unique and like no one they have ever met before.

Artist Rob Haworth has an exhibition of his work at the Solaris Centre

“I cannot change who I am and I believe people who don’t understand me are still curious.”

Robert’s art will be exhibited at the Solaris Centre until Monday, January 30.

Example of Robert Haworths artwork