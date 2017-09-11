Hundreds light up Blackpool in annual walk for Hospice

Hundreds of women came together to walk under the Blackpool Illuminations in support of Trinity Hospice.

The Illumathon Neon Memory Walk was held onSaturday night, with participants dressed in colourful glowing t-shirts, flashing pink bunny ears and feather boas.

The five and eight-mile routes saw women step out after dark in aid of the hospice’s hugely popular event.

Walkers took in a route which started from the Tower Festival Headland - finishing back at the same point with a hot drink and to collect their medals for taking part.