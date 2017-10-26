Hundreds comment on Wyre Council's seagull fine plan

More than 300 people had their say on proposals to ban the feeding of seagulls in certain areas of Cleveleys, Fleetwood, and Knott End.

GULL WAR: Plan for a new order to fine seagull feeders



Wyre Council wants to start handing out £100 fines to anyone caught leaving food for the gulls as attacks on humans are being reported every three days.

If enforced, feeding seagulls would be outlawed across large parts of the borough.

And recent council documents said: “The consultation period for the proposed Public Space Protection Order banning the feeding of seagulls in certain areas of Cleveleys, Fleetwood and Knott End has now concluded.

“The response was huge with over 300 responses. The responses are being analysed and will be used to inform if we take the proposal forward.”

Under the proposals the council would ask members of the public to report individuals and hot spots where gulls are being fed.

As well as attacks, the council also expressed a concern about noise, and the impact of gull excrement on bathing water quality.

Martin Hunns, from the Carousel Diner in Cleveleys said previously: “People shouldn’t be feeding them but I’m not sure how you go about fining people.

“Is there going to be a dedicated seagull patrol?”