How to banish Blue Monday doldrums

It’s the most depressing day of the year - but what can YOU do to beat the Monday blues?

Today is ‘Blue Monday’, the third Monday of the month that reminds us that Christmas is over, our finances are low and the weather is pretty miserable.

A session of yoga

This is also the time in which people are most likely to experience anxiety, low mood and stress.

Luckily, the Mindsmatter team at Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust has dished out some top tips to chase the blues away.

Preparing a healthy meal tops the list of fun activities to try when feeling down.

Walking in the park, doing yoga, watching a favourite film or reading a favourite book were also popular choices.

People are also advised to focus on completing a small and achievable task, such as washing the dishes or ironing.

When all else fails, however, the Mindsmatter team encourage struggling people to get in touch for support.

Phil Gooden, Mindsmatter service manager at Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We recognise that January can be an extremely difficult month, with the pressure of the festive period really taking its toll on us emotionally and financially.

“We understand that people can often find it hard to open up and that making the first move to get support can at times seem impossible.

A refreshing walk in the park

“If you are concerned about the way you are feeling or the low mood of someone you care about you can contact your local team for advice and support.

“Once we receive the referral, the individual will receive a welcome call from one of our psychological wellbeing practitioners, who will discuss their needs and work with the individual to decide which course of treatment would be most suited to their needs.

“We want to remind people of the support available to them so they don’t suffer alone.”

People can access the service online, by post, or by visiting their GP. For more information about your local Mindsmatter service and to access their online self-referral form, visit www.lancashirecare.nhs.uk/Mindsmatter.