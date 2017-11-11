House fire extinguished

Firefighters used breathing apparatus to tackle a blaze at a house in Poulton.
Two fire engines from Blackpool attended the incident in the ground floor living room of the property on Sheringham Way yesterday afternoon.
Firefighters also used one hose reel and a portable fan unit to extinguish the fire and extract the smoke.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service received the emergency call just after 3pm.
There were no reported injuries.
