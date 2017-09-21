Hot shots returning to Dead'uns

Fleetwood R ’n’ B Club’s September promotion on Friday at Dead’uns features five-piece Blackpool band Shotglass.

Formed in 2014 from the ashes of Munkey Score, Shotglass perform classic rock covers spanning five decades including numbers by Thin Lizzy, Queen, Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones and Whitesnake, all of whom will feature in Friday’s setlist.

The band played their first gig at the Royal Oak in December 2015 and then performed twice at the Lord Street venue last year.

The band’s line-up comprises John Scarlett on lead vocals, Kevin Banham on drums, Ray Schofield on Bass, Chris Dr J Jessop on rhythm guitar and vocals and Mark Ripper Harding from Silverdale on lead guitar and vocals.

Shotglass performed before a large audience earlier this year at the Blackpool Jazz and Blues Festival at the Winter Gardens.

The band rehearse weekly at the recording studio in Norbreck of John Sykes’ (ex-Thin Lizzy and Whitesnake).

Promoter Dave Mann said: “Shotglass are an experienced band dedicated to performing powerful, passionate and rousing performances of rock classics.

“They made a big impression at their last gig and it promises to be another memorable night for the town’s rock fans.”

“We always enjoy coming back to Deaduns,” said bass guitarist Ray Schofield.

“We performed in public for the first time there and the lads think of it as their home gig.”

Admission to the gig at the Royal Oak, Lord Street, is free and the music starts around 9.30pm.