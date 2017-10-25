Home-grown pumpkins all ready for Halloween

It’s Halloween on Tuesday and Fleetwood’s pumpkin growers have been harvesting this year’s crop.

Keen gardeners have been working on allotments throughout Fleetwood and these whoppers are no exception.

They will be put to good use at a pumpkin carving event for families at Fleetwood’s Memorial Park this Saturday

Organised by the Friends of the Memorial Park, it runs from 11am to 1pm and will see youngsters carving faces into the pumpkins to make spooky Halloween lantens.

Families do not have to bring along any pumpkins - they are provided and the event, which will also include face painting.

The activities will be based close to the park’s pavilion and training gardens and this annual event proves popular each year.

Les Fletcher, chairman of the Friends of the Memorial Park, said: “We’ll be using all these pumpkins, which have been grown here in Fleetwood.

“It’s a great event for the family.”

The free event on Saturday will also include a Creepy Creepy Crawly’ Roadshow, with exotic spiders, snakes and bugs on display in the pavilion.

There will also be a lucky dip, a Witches Hat Hoopla and a pumpkin pitch and putt on the day.