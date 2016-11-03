High Court rules MPs will have final Brexit say: What happens now?

Theresa May

Theresa May

2
Have your say

The High Court has ruled in favour of a legal challenge that the Government cannot trigger Brexit without an MP vote.

Campaigners led by businesswoman Gina Miller and hairdresser Deir dos Santos, who are both British nationals, won the landmark victory over Theresa May this morning - but what does it mean for the referendum result?

Back to the top of the page